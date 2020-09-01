Water service will be temporarily shut off on Thursday, Sept. 3 from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for hydrant relocations. This will affect properties between Elm Street West and Wilkins Street West on Fourth Street North. The city advises residents to flush their systems by running cold water for a short period of time.
