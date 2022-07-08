People headed downtown to enjoy this summer’s return of Lumberjack Days will be greeted by a novel sight, a skate ramp by the water. As in years past, the festival will feature lots of music, displays of lumberjack prowess and the lunacy of people barreling down 2nd street in homemade vehicle, but The Locals, the group who organizes the event, wanted to try something new this year.
Nicole Hause, a professional skater who grew up in Stillwater, will be putting on demonstrations throughout the weekend on the ramp, which will be supplied by the Minneapolis-based company Third Lair, who has set up similar events for the State Fair.
According the Hause, skateboarding is a natural fit for Lumberjack Days. “Skateboarding has always gone hand in hand with music and culture,” she said. “Skating has always found influence in music, and over the years skating has had an influence on music too. It makes sense.”
Hause began competing professionally as a skateboarder in 2013 and appeared in the 2016 X Games. In 2019 she was one of the inaugural members of the USA National Skateboarding Team. Of the event at Lumberjack Days, she said that she wants to present something that showcases skateboarding’s inclusivity, and its diversity. “People think that it’s one thing, but it’s like music, you can make of it what you want,” she said. That belief in being open to different possibilities is partly why she has invited BMX riders and rollerbladers to ride the ramp as well.
“I just want to be able to give away product and get people hyped,” Hause said.
The ramp also serves as a way to honor the memory of Gordon Brewster Bartel, an avid skater and Stillwater resident who passed away last October. Bartel’s family moved to Stillwater from Kodiak Alaska when he was a boy, after his father, a police officer, was killed in the line of duty. Here, skating became a refuge for him, and he went on to mentor generations of young skaters, including Clint Peterson who, like Hause, went on to turn pro.
Plans are for a section of the downtown ramp to be dedicated to Bartel’s memory. “We want to recognize his life and impact on local skating and also share some community love with his family,” said Paul Creager, a member of The Locals.
Hause, who now calls Los Angeles home, has family in Stillwater and makes frequent trips back. When it comes to skating and Stillwater there are two things she wants people to see. The first is just how many skaters there are out there. “I see them whenever I’m here, there’s way more than there were when I was first skating,” she said.
The other is the joy skating brings in a place where skaters have to suffer through long winters. “That energy in the summer, it’s different than in other places,” she said. “I remember when it would finally get nice out and you would just go and it felt so free.”
When she was young, there was, for a brief time, an indoor skate park in town, Graffiti, on 36. Seeing a ramp for the first time was like a revelation for Hause, and completely opened her world. Suddenly, she realized, there were so many more possibilities. It was a similar experience when, in Orange County, CA she went to a demo and saw women skating for the first time.
“It really opened my eyes to how many girls were skating,” she said. “Until you see it, you don’t really know what’s possible.”
For that reason, she wants to make time in each day’s schedule, if the logistics can be worked out, to let young skaters get a chance to be on the ramp with her, a time that she calls “Girls’ Drop-in Clinics.” The idea is that, for the first hour, beginning around noon each day, there would be a loosely structured time to “hang out with Nicole.”
“When I watch basketball, I really want to play, so I thought would be an important to find a way to get out there with the community, especially the ladies,” Hause said.
Recently, Hause has been vocal about the need for a new skate park in Stillwater, and it is an idea
that has gotten some traction with people in city government, including some on City Council. The current skate park, which is near Cub Foods, has not been kept up and probably wasn’t designed by skaters to begin with. “It’s great that they did it,” Hause said, “cheers for trying, but no one can skate it.”
Again, Hause makes a basketball comparison when she explains why it’s so important to give skateboarders a place to go. “It’s like a kid who’s into basketball but you don’t give them a hoop so they have to go dribble on the sidewalk and get yelled at.”
This time, Hause would like to see something that’s designed with skaters in mind, that is aesthetically and architecturally pleasing. She also thinks it is vital that it go someplace central, that it be woven into the fabric of downtown. “That makes skaters feel like they’re part of the community. If you put it someplace where people can’t see it, it becomes something bad,” she said.
Ultimately, Hause sees skating as a sport that is open to anyone to do with as they want. “All you need is a board,” she said, “And a place to go.”
