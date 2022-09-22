Gala cop

A Stillwater police officer will provide a ride-along experience, one of the silent auction items available during The Zephyr Theatre’s Let the Art Move You fundraising gala. (Zephyr Theatre photo)

The Zephyr Theatre’s largest fundraiser of the year — with trolley rides to downtown venues serving food, drink, and entertainment Sept. 25 — is called Let the Art Move You.

The event includes a silent auction. Theatre supporters — those at the gala and those online — will be able to bid on a wide range of items, and many of them will move the winners to some interesting places.

