The Zephyr Theatre’s largest fundraiser of the year — with trolley rides to downtown venues serving food, drink, and entertainment Sept. 25 — is called Let the Art Move You.
The event includes a silent auction. Theatre supporters — those at the gala and those online — will be able to bid on a wide range of items, and many of them will move the winners to some interesting places.
How about New York City, Paris, or Hawaii? Top bidders will get holiday packages in those exotic locations. Closer to home, winter lovers can bid on lift tickets at Wild Mountain near Taylors Falls. And even more local, curious residents can bid on a ride-along with a cop, courtesy of the Stillwater Police Department.
Other tempting auction items include a household membership to the Minnesota Children’s Museum in St. Paul, a wine class for 20 at Total Wine & More in Woodbury, and a golf date and cart for four at Logger’s Trail Golf Course in Stillwater.
The Zephyr Theatre has created a dinner-and-theater package with tickets to its December show “Holiday Inn” and dinner downtown. For fun, the theatre also is offering personal greetings from some of its 2023 Ice Palace Maze characters.
That’s a glimpse of the silent auction items. To see a complete list, go to 32auctions.com/ZephyrGala2022. The auction will launch at 8 a.m. Sept. 16 and end at 9 p.m. Sept. 25. (Note: General donations, as well as bids, are being accepted.) Winners will be automatically contacted by the website.
“We’re superexcited about The Zephyr’s silent auction items this year. What a great response from a wide range of businesses and individuals who chose to support the theatre,” said JessicaThienes, The Zephyr’s development director.
Let the Art Move You is modeled off of popular progressive-dinner events. The gala will start and end at the theatre and will include trolley rides to three downtown Stillwater venues: The Grand Banquet Hall, Nacho Mama’s, and Ziggy’s on Main. The food, drink, and entertainment will vary at each location.
Let the Art Move You fundraising gala will be held Sept. 25 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Time slots are 4, 4:30, 5, 5:30, and 6 p.m. Each time slot will accommodate 30 people. Gala tickets are $75 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
More events
“True West,” Through Sept. 24
Actor and playwright Sam Shepard’s 1980 American stage classic swirls around two estranged and troubled brothers who collaborate on — and fight over — a screenplay while exploring the inherent double nature in ourselves.
“True West” will be performed at 7 p.m. Thur.-Sat., Sept. 8-24, and 2 p.m. Sat. and Sun., Sept. 10-24 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $32 adults and $22 students at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org. Cash bar open.
Everything I Own …, Sept. 20
This tribute to the band Bread features Wayne Anthony and an eight-piece ensemble, and it promises some of the most romantic songs ever written. Bread had 13 Billboard-charting songs, including “Make It With You,” “Baby I’m a Want You,” and “If.”
Everything I Own … will be presented at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $35 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the door. Cash bar open.
Broadway on the Roof, Sept. 21 and 28
An open-air musical revue will be presented by The Zephyr Theatre at Papa’s Rooftop at the Water Street Inn in downtown Stillwater. Along with the entertainment, there will be a three-course meal with wine pairings.
Broadway on the Roof will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 and 28 at the Water Street Inn, 101 Water St. S., Stillwater. Tickets are $80 to $100 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org.
Lehto & Wright, Sept. 21
John Wright, the founding member and bass player for Galactic Cowboy Orchestra, will return to The Zephyr with a Minnesota-based three-man folk, folk rock, and progressive rock band.
Lehto & Wright will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 on the outdoor stage at The Zephyr Theatre, 601 Main St. N., Stillwater. Tickets are $20 at stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org or at the gate. Cash bar open.
