Sidekick Theatre gets the holiday season off to a sparkling start with a show for the whole family with a new musical adaptation of the fairytale, Snow White and Rose Red. It is being presented at the Minnesota Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive, Bloomington from Nov. 21 through Dec. 28, 2022.

This tuneful and joyous new take on the the Brothers Grimm tale is adapted by Sidekick Theatre’s co-founder, Brian Pekol (book, music & lyrics). It’s the magical tale of two sisters who befriend a helpless bear and welcome him into their forest cottage during the long, cold winter. Come spring, the sisters find themselves rewarded royally for their kindness. Rich in harmony and musical whimsy, Snow White and Rose Red touches the heart - with lots of laughs audience participation and lovable characters along the way!. It’s intended for youngsters of all ages and truly embraces the holiday spirit.

