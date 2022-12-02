Sidekick Theatre gets the holiday season off to a sparkling start with a show for the whole family with a new musical adaptation of the fairytale, Snow White and Rose Red. It is being presented at the Minnesota Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive, Bloomington from Nov. 21 through Dec. 28, 2022.
This tuneful and joyous new take on the the Brothers Grimm tale is adapted by Sidekick Theatre’s co-founder, Brian Pekol (book, music & lyrics). It’s the magical tale of two sisters who befriend a helpless bear and welcome him into their forest cottage during the long, cold winter. Come spring, the sisters find themselves rewarded royally for their kindness. Rich in harmony and musical whimsy, Snow White and Rose Red touches the heart - with lots of laughs audience participation and lovable characters along the way!. It’s intended for youngsters of all ages and truly embraces the holiday spirit.
The cast features Elizabeth Belfiori (Snow White), Lydia Prior (Rose Red), Luke Aaron Davidson (Guffin), Caleb Cabiness (Biggs), and Hawken Paul (Ferdinand).
Performances for the general public are on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 23 at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. and12:30 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (Weekday performances for school groups begin Dec. 21 and are Mondays through Fridays at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.)
Tickets: $19.00 for adults, $17 for children, with a group discount rate of $14.00 for eight or more. Tickets are available online at sidekicktheatre.com or by calling 612-440-7529.
ABOUT SIDEKICK THEATRE:
Sidekick Theatre is a non-profit professional theatre company under the artistic leadership of Tim Stolz and Brian Pekol, who were affiliated with the Old Log Theatre for many years. As a producer of new and reimagined works since 2015, Sidekick Theatre presents compelling plays and musicals for adults and young audiences. Sidekick Theatre is dedicated to developing and presenting works that foster the exchange of ideas, inspire laughter, promote new perspectives, and awaken possibility in audiences of all ages. Sidekick Theatre is the anchor tenant at the Minnesota Heritage Center in Bloomington, in a stunning new 440 seat auditorium.
PRODUCTION INFORMATION
WHAT: Sidekick Theatre presents the new musical adaptation of Snow White & Rose Red
DATES: Nov. 21 through Dec. 29, 2022
LOCATION: Presented at the Minnesota Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive,
