As shoppers gear up for Black Friday, the Main Street Stillwater Independent Business Alliance reminds them to support local, independently owned businesses.
On Nov. 29, Black Friday, the day also serves as a kickoff for the month-long schedule of activities known as Hometown for the Holidays, sponsored by the IBA and downtown businesses.
Stores in the Historic Downtown Shopping District open early at 9 a.m., and there will be family-friendly activities with a Strolling Santa between Noon-4 p.m. and listen to the Costumed Victorian Carolers Strolling Main Street from 6-9 p.m. The month-long event of holiday traditions downtown Stillwater as part of the Hometown for the Holidays event from November to New Year’s Eve.
What started as a campaign by American Express, the day after Black Friday has become known as Small Business Saturday, and business owners in downtown Stillwater hope to see locals show their support with their wallets. Stores will feature holiday shopping specials, deals and refreshments. Free activities on Saturday include Victorian Horse-Drawn Wagonette Rides 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Strolling Santa noon-4 p.m. and Costumed Victorian Carolers strolling Main Street 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
For more information on Hometown for the Holidays and events downtown, go to mainstreetstillwateriba.com.
