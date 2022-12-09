Teat newspaper clippings

Teat was featured in several articles detailing her successful career in darts, including the Pionner Press in 1999 and the Minnesota Women’s Press in 2000.

In 1983, Sharon Teat helped out her daughters by subbing in on their dart team. Sixteen years later, she was one of four Americans at the Lowen Tournament Dart World Championship in Kalkar, Germany.

“I had never thrown a dart. I went, I loved it, and I’ve been playing ever since,” Teat said about her first time playing.

