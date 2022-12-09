In 1983, Sharon Teat helped out her daughters by subbing in on their dart team. Sixteen years later, she was one of four Americans at the Lowen Tournament Dart World Championship in Kalkar, Germany.
“I had never thrown a dart. I went, I loved it, and I’ve been playing ever since,” Teat said about her first time playing.
Teat, a hairdresser, grew up in Mound, Minnesota. She eventually moved to Germany where her two daughters were born, before returning to Mound when her husband was stationed in Vietnam. After he returned, he began working at NSP and the family relocated to Stillwater in 1967.
A short time after subbing in on her daughters’ team and throwing her first dart, Teat entered her first tournament, which she ended up winning.
“There were boards all over my house and I practiced, and practiced and practiced. And then I continued competing and managed to win almost everything I entered,” she said.
Teat says that she has probably participated in 300 tournaments, and played in a league weekly. She has competed several times in a national tournament in Las Vegas, the Minnesota State Tournament, and the Wisconsin State Tournament.
Teat’s road to the world championship began in Stillwater, when she won a tournament that led her to a national tournament in Las Vegas. Teat took second in that competition and earned an all expenses paid trip to Kalkar, Germany for worlds.
The tournament opened with a Parade of Nations for the 17 countries at the tournament, where Teat carried the American flag.
“It was just spectacular. I’ve never been to anything like it. When I see the Olympics now and they’re doing the Parade of Nations it just gives me goosebumps. I can remember carrying that flag and just being so proud to be able to even do it, to be there,” she said.
In the tournament, Teat had an impressive showing, placing fifth in Women’s Singles, fourth in Mixed Doubles with her partner Jimmy Pack, and fifth with Team USA.
“Pretty good just to place,” she laughed.
Twenty three years after her participation in the world tournament, Teat is still playing darts, despite now being visually handicapped. She plays every Thursday night in a league with her daughters and her grandson, who help her with whatever she may need while playing.
“I just, I love darts. It’s one of the things that got me through this blindness is knowing I was gonna be able to still play darts,” Teat said.
Teat says that being able to get out weekly to play darts makes her feel like she “can still do this,” even with the state of her vision.
“I get to visit with the people that I’ve been playing with for years. It makes me get out, makes me do things,” she said. “It’s just wonderful to be able to go, and get there and play with the kids.”
While she does not see another world tournament appearance happening in her future, Teat does not have any plans to stop her darts career any time soon.
“I’d say if you want to do this, do it. Do it. Practice hard, work hard, get there. It can be done. If I can do it, anybody can do it.” she said. “It’s like any other sport, you got to practice and you got to get good at it, and chances are you will if you want to bad enough.”
