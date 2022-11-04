Student achievement was the focus of last week’s school board meeting on Oct. 27. District Director of Teaching and Learning, Dr. Caleb Drexler Booth, who has been with the district for just over a year, debriefed the board on how data is used to inform the direction the district is headed in terms of curriculum, staffing and professional development.
Booth described his team’s five phase, ten-year plan in regards to curriculum and instructional review, which follows the ten-year review of Minnesota standards.
The five phases include studying, evaluating, planning, recommending actions, implementing those actions and then continuing to refine and fine tune any changes in regards to each subject.
Currently, science programs in the district are under review.
“This is really best practice. Caleb has developed this with his team and we’re already having conversations. He’s talking to science vendors, the team is already in preparation for the adoption next year,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Funk said in support of the plan.
Booth stressed that curriculum development and the Student Achievement plan is dependent on all aspects of the classroom, not just textbooks and materials.
“It’s that interplay of the materials with the instruction, with the assessments. So really to be able to step back and look at curriculum and instructional review from all of the facets is what needs to happen,” he said.
Director Tina Riehle expressed concern about wanting the Board to be “brought along” in regards to the Student Achievement plan, and referenced reading curriculum that got backlash from the community as it was implemented.
Superintendent Funk suggested curriculum advisory committees which have representatives from the board.
Booth went on to discuss Professional Learning Communities (PLCs). This year, the district has partnered with Solution Tree, a consultant company regarding PLCs. Solution Tree is providing an assessment coaching academy, and working with staff on designing, evaluating and tracking assessments.
Booth also talked about instructional coaches who are able to work with staff throughout implementation of new materials and instruction, as well as helping to build learning cohorts.
“I’d like to say that improved instruction does not occur through going to a workshop, attending a seminar. Changed instruction, improved instruction only happens through implementation and reflection,” he said.
Chair Alison Sherman voiced her gratitude for the tech levy that was recently passed and has allowed for data to be more accessible.
Booth responded that since many district programs are so tightly integrated, it has become easier to access that data.
“We’re able to pull that data together and really provide that program level analysis, or even student level analysis much differently,” he said.
Booth rounded out the presentation by discussing the plan for a Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS). This system involves the first tier, which is universal support such as making sure all students have access to core instruction. The second tier is targeted support through additional instruction by teachers in the classroom for students with specific needs. Lastly, the third tier is intensive support which would involve students being pulled from the classroom for programs that would provide additional support.
Superintendent Funk raised concerns about how the district fits into this support model.
“In a perfect world, if we have 15 percent of our students at tier two and whatever percentage at tier one, how does Stillwater compare our student population to that perfect world,” he asked.
Booth responded that the goal is to have five percent or less of students in the third tier, but Stillwater is in double digits in terms of students who need intensive support in reading, and tier two is also a considerably high percentage.
“It certainly doesn’t follow the 10-15 percent and 5 percent that would say it’s a high functioning MTSS system,” he said.
Booth said that in addition to academic support systems, social, emotional and behavioral support systems are being developed as well.
Other Business
The board was presented the first draft of a 2023-2024 academic calendar. The calendar is largely similar to the 2022-2023 calendar with a late August staggered start date, and a late May ending date.
Stillwater Area High School students Jocelyn McBride and Eva Stafne are National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. McBride and Stafne are among 16,000 students nationwide to meet the semifinalist requirements of an excellent academic record, being endorsed and recommended by a high school official, earning a high SAT or ACT and submitting an essay. In the spring they will compete for over 7,000 scholarships worth $28 million.
