Student achievement was the focus of last week’s school board meeting on Oct. 27. District Director of Teaching and Learning, Dr. Caleb Drexler Booth, who has been with the district for just over a year, debriefed the board on how data is used to inform the direction the district is headed in terms of curriculum, staffing and professional development.

Booth described his team’s five phase, ten-year plan in regards to curriculum and instructional review, which follows the ten-year review of Minnesota standards.

