Scandia ash scattering service

Wearing no uniforms or costumes, Dad’s Ashes agents scatter cremains quietly and invisibly, with full consideration of green and ethical practices. 

Death is a painful subject Americans try to avoid, but one that none of us can escape. Those left behind suffer both emotionally and financially, with funeral costs in North America averaging between $7000 to $12,000 for a full-service burial.

Jan and Gary Hogle are siblings who seek to ease both burdens through their company, Dad’s Ashes, a scattering service that offers a personal and more affordable alternative to traditional burial. The Minnesota-based company helps to get ashes (referred to as cremains or cremated remains) to their final, desired location. The name comes from their father who passed in 2015 and left no clue where he wanted to be put to rest, saying only, “As long as I’m buried with your mother, I’m good.” The siblings soon realized they were not alone with this important, final decision.

