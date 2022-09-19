At the Stillwater Area School Board’s September 8 meeting, the board voted to approve the contract for the district’s new Director of Schools.
Addressing the board, Superintendent Michael Funk noted that the plan is to make an offer to Dawn Lueck, who is currently a principal in the Winona, Minn. district. Funk described her has having “significant experience in various size schools throughout southern Minnesota. In addition to that, she worked for a number of years at a district level as a title coordinator in Rochester (Minn.)”
Three people interviewed for the position and all were strong candidates, but, Funk said, “Her references really stood out to us.”
Lueck would need the district to backfill her position, which they will not do until she has resigned. “I told her, ‘Do not resign from Winona until you’ve got a position here,’” Funk told the board.
Funk said that he wanted to see the position begin on October 3. In order to the make the offer, the board would need to approve. Because Lueck had still not undergone a background check by the district, Funk asked the board to approve the offer contingent on a clean background check.
“We’ve been without a Director of Schools pretty much since I started here,” Funk said
Board member Katie Hockert asked for clarification on the position’s responsibilities, and the thinking behind the new position.
Funk described it as a, “Different position,” and stressed that it would not increase administrative cost. “The thing I want to make clear to the board is that this is a budget neutral position,” he said.
Funk noted that the district’s HR director had resigned earlier in the summer, and that the position had not been filled because of a lack of quality applicants. Since then, Assistant Superintendent, Jennifer Cherry, who has a doctorate in HR and expertise in school finance has overseen Human Resources. The new position, then, would oversee school principals and would see take some of the workload from the Assistant Superintendent. Currently, Funk said, that position receives 15 reports, which he believes is too many.
Funk said that he saw an opportunity to create a position that could help promote district leadership. Funk noted his experience in the military, saying, “The Army does a great job at leadership development. Schools don’t do a great job with that.”
“The emphasis on this position with be two-fold,” he said. “One, it will be working with our principals to help them become the best principals they can be, and that’s why I really wanted an experienced principal in this position. And then, the second piece will be, they will be working with teaching and learning, and professional development not just with principals, but throughout the staff side of the house as well. Not a lot of school systems are doing this, but I think it’s really a way of the future. We want good leaders in our buildings and we want to be able to support them as best as we can.”
If the position was approved, he said, the district would be looking at an October 3 start date, though Lueck would likely begin in the district as soon as this week and would attend the September 22 board meeting.
The board voted 6-0 to make an offer to Lueck, contingent on a clean background check.
The board also considered a Bridge Transition Bid-Package and a Bridge Transition Quote package for the ongoing project that would update the facilities at the Oak Park building.
Currently there are 14 workscopes for the project, of which 11 have received successful bids. For those eleven the total budget estimate was $2.65 million, with bids coming in at roughly $40,000 under estimate.
The three remaining workscopes had to be re-bid, with new quotes, either because the district had rejected earlier bids as too high, or did not receive any bids. The budget estimate for the newly quoted projects was approximately $75,000, with bids coming in at about $8,000 under budget.
The board voted 6-0 to approve the bid-package and 6-0 to approve the quote package.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.