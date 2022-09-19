At the Stillwater Area School Board’s September 8 meeting, the board voted to approve the contract for the district’s new Director of Schools.

Addressing the board, Superintendent Michael Funk noted that the plan is to make an offer to Dawn Lueck, who is currently a principal in the Winona, Minn. district. Funk described her has having “significant experience in various size schools throughout southern Minnesota. In addition to that, she worked for a number of years at a district level as a title coordinator in Rochester (Minn.)”

