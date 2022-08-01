AP Photo Apple River

Water Recovery authorities comb the Apple River with metal detectors after five people were stabbed while tubing down the river, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Somerset, Wis. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

 Alex Kormann

SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Stillwater teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said.

The family of the teen has since identified him as Isaac Schuman, a Stillwater Area High School student who would have begun his senior year this fall.

