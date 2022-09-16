Before the Stillwater Area High School football team’s home opener against East Ridge on Friday September 9, students and spectators on the Stillwater side wore orange and waved “Isaac Strong” flags to honor the memory of Isaac Schuman, the Stillwater Area High School Student who was tragically stabbed to death on July 30 while tubing on the Apple River in Wisconsin.
Schuman’s mother, Alina Hernandez, stepfather Donny Hernandez, brother Jakob Schuman, sister Alexis Hernandez, and girlfriend Alyssa Lord, stood at the 50-yard line while the Ponies made their entrance to the field and were soon joined by five players, friends of Schuman, who were there that day.
Before a moment of silence, announcer Terry Murphy read a statement from the family, which said of Schuman, “Isaac was an honor roll student and academic medal winner, played the cello in the Pony orchestra and was an avid golfer who planned to play on the Pony golf team this spring. In addition to a busy school life, Isaac started, operated and was rapidly growing his own car and boat detailing business. He was applying to several universities and planned to pursue a degree in electrical engineering next fall. He dreamed of owning his own restaurant one day and building a house on a golf course. Isaac had many friends and everyone who knew him was impressed with his intelligence, kindness, patience, work ethic, and believed he had a very bright future ahead. He will be terribly missed by his family, friends and the entire Stillwater community.”
After the statement, the family let off an orange luminary in Schuman’s memory. Orange was Schuman’s favorite color.
The Ponies went on to beat East Ridge 45-17.
After the game, Ponies coach Beau LaBore said of the ceremony, “Five of our players were witnesses to a tragedy. There’s been moments where they had to be away from practice, to make, to feel like they’re doing right by the funeral and the celebration of life and some of the proceedings that are taking place. I think our kids are handling it well. I think that they’ve sought out proper assistance to mourn and to heal. We’ve talked about it a little bit as a team, and then talked about how we were going to have a nice tribute tonight and that they get to play. Their play gets to be a tribute as well.”
Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., has been charged in the killing of Isaac Schuman, and with wounding four other people on the Apple River. Miu made an appearance in a St. Croix County courthouse on Thursday, September 8, where he was arraigned on charges related to the incident. Miu pleaded not guilty.
That appearance followed a Sept. 2 court date, at which Circuit Court Judge Michael Waterman found probable cause that a felony had been committed.
During the Sept. 2 appearance, the court heard from St. Croix County Sheriff’s investigator Lt. Brandie Hart. Much of her testimony was recounting video evidence from the event, which she described as a “chaotic scene.”
Miu faces one charge of first degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted first degree homicide.
An additional charge of battery with the use of a dangerous weapon was added to the charges before the arraignment, according to WEAU News.
The four counts of attempted first degree intentional homicide each carry sentences of 60 years, and the charge of first degree intentional homicide carries a potential sentence of life in prison.
