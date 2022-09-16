Before the Stillwater Area High School football team’s home opener against East Ridge on Friday September 9, students and spectators on the Stillwater side wore orange and waved “Isaac Strong” flags to honor the memory of Isaac Schuman, the Stillwater Area High School Student who was tragically stabbed to death on July 30 while tubing on the Apple River in Wisconsin.

Schuman’s mother, Alina Hernandez, stepfather Donny Hernandez, brother Jakob Schuman, sister Alexis Hernandez, and girlfriend Alyssa Lord, stood at the 50-yard line while the Ponies made their entrance to the field and were soon joined by five players, friends of Schuman, who were there that day.

