The Washington County Historical Society will be holding “pop-up” history at 120 S. Main Street in Stillwater on Nov. 29, 30 & Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Historical Society will have some great deals on its inventory of history books and maps from across Washington County. Some of the books include topics ranging from community histories to first person history of the old Stillwater Prison to the Civil War. There will be also “Birdseye View Maps” of Stillwater from 1870 and 1879 and other unique locally related history items that would make great Holiday gifts.
There will be a limited number of rare publications for sale, a collection of glass Christmas ornaments & other items of the area that were donated to the Historical Society specifically to be sold and the funds used to continue to preserve the history of this great community.
During this busy shopping weekend, the Historical Society will have the John Runk Films playing so people can stop in and enjoy the visions taken by Stillwater’s most influential photographer. Other unique items will be on display and can be enjoyed with some hot apple cider and cookies.
For more information contact the Washington County Historical Society at 651-439-5956 or email at: information@wchsmn.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.