Angie Hong

Anna Cummins’ first experience with plastic pollution happened during a scuba diving excursion in Monterey Bay, California.

“I had just gotten certified and was out on my first ever dive when suddenly, I couldn’t breathe,” she said. Fighting panic, she reached for her instructor, who helped her to the surface. Once she could breathe again, they examined her equipment and discovered that a small piece of plastic, floating in the ocean water, had gotten stuck in her filter and blocked her airflow.

Ocean water plastics

Cummins passes around a bottle of ocean water laced with pastics at the Outdoor Media Summit
