Pancheros Mexican Grill, the fast-casual Mexican chain, renowned for its fresh-pressed tortillas and perfectly-mixed ingredients, announced the opening of its newest location in Stillwater on Nov. 15. The restaurant is located in Stillwater Marketplace at 1820 Market Drive, at the corner of Hwy 36 and Hwy 5 (Stillwater Blvd).
Multi-unit operator group Bolar LLC owned by Bob Thomson is leading the charge on this new location. The prominent ownership group currently owns surrounding Pancheros locations in Golden Valley, Bloomington, Arden Hills, Apple Valley, Fridley, and Brooklyn Park, and is looking forward to joining the vibrant Stillwater community.
“Stillwater is an up-and-coming area of growth for the Twin Cities, which makes it the perfect place to open our newest location. We have been very impressed with the cooperation and enthusiasm we’re seeing from leaders within the community,” said Thomson. “As we have seen from our other locations, Twin Cities residents love Pancheros, and with this strong new location in Stillwater Marketplace, we are excited to see where the future takes us.”
“We are delighted that Bob and team are continuing to grow Pancheros in the Twin Cities area,” said Rodney Anderson, founder and President of Pancheros. “Bob’s countless years of experience as a business owner are an asset to our entire franchise system, as well as the employees who he has guided in their careers.”
To celebrate the restaurant opening in Stillwater, Pancheros is offering $1 burritos through the Pancheros mobile app from Nov. 22 to Dec. 4. Beginning on November 22, guests can enter code ‘stillwater1’ to unlock a $1 Burrito to redeem in the restaurant or online.
About Pancheros
The beginning of Pancheros dates back to 1992 when Rodney Anderson opened the brand’s first restaurant in Iowa City, Iowa. Originally modeled after the Chicago taquerias that Anderson had visited often with his friends during his teenage years, the brand’s pursuit of constructing Burritos Better Built launched Pancheros into a concept based on simplicity and fresh-pressed tortillas.
Since its humble beginnings, Pancheros has earned a loyal following by redefining the standards of modern burritos offering fresh-pressed tortillas and perfectly-mixed ingredients with the help of BOB the Tool, a unique plastic spatula used to carefully mix ingredients together to create the perfect taste in every bite.
Amid its popularity, the brand has successfully grown from its roots and today a robust franchising program has led to approximately 74 locations across 13 states.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.