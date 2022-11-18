Pancheros Mexican Grill, the fast-casual Mexican chain, renowned for its fresh-pressed tortillas and perfectly-mixed ingredients, announced the opening of its newest location in Stillwater on Nov. 15. The restaurant is located in Stillwater Marketplace at 1820 Market Drive, at the corner of Hwy 36 and Hwy 5 (Stillwater Blvd).

 Multi-unit operator group Bolar LLC owned by Bob Thomson is leading the charge on this new location. The prominent ownership group currently owns surrounding Pancheros locations in Golden Valley, Bloomington, Arden Hills, Apple Valley, Fridley, and Brooklyn Park, and is looking forward to joining the vibrant Stillwater community.

