We ascended the stairs of London’s Piccadilly Circus Underground tube (train) station along with hundreds of other visitors. In the background a recorded voice sternly and repeatedly warned, “Congested area! Do not enter!”
This announcement could have played virtually everywhere we went during our trip to London this month.
I had been to London as a teenager and realized I had underappreciated the city’s many attributes. This year, the trip was a milestone birthday gift from my oldest brother, John Rheinberger.
The comeback from the pandemic was notable. Elaborate inside and outside decorations were prevalent. Huge, lit, decorated Christmas trees could be seen all over the city.
London is a majestic city any time of year, but especially at Christmastime. The pent-up energy to visit a destination known for its elaborate Christmas decorations and its fun outside activities like shopping in the city’s many outdoor Christmas Markets was palpable.
No place was this so evident as in Piccadilly Circus with its high-end stores with unique holiday window displays, and blocks of lit angels overhead with glistening wings spanning the entire width of the streets.
Throughout the city we saw the ubiquitous red double-decker busses and some of the remaining 5,000 red phone boxes (booths), the latter of which is mostly used for emergency calls. We saw Buckingham Palace, Hyde Park and its famous Winter Wonderland, the Marble Arch, the Tower Bridge, the London Bridge, the bustling Victoria Station area and cruised the River Thames (Temz).
We had an in-depth tour of Parliament and took an hour-long train ride to Windsor Castle where Queen Elizabeth was buried. As we approached her burial site a somber atmosphere prevailed. We would run into many people during our trip who were honored to have stood for hours to pay their respects when she lied in state at Parliament.
The stunning Christmas decorations at Windsor Castle - where the Queen lived full time in recent years - together with the palatial furniture, artwork and gold engraved ceilings, were a feast for the eyes.
As a child I learned a lot about London through the Paddington Bear book series. Earlier this year, Paddington, already viewed as a “national treasure,” became even more endearing to Brits and others after the world saw Queen Elizabeth in an entertaining video during her Platinum Jubilee celebration trying to have tea with him
Like Paddington, we took in the Eye of London, a Ferris wheel on the edge of the River Thames that provided a birds eye view of decades old landmarks including nearby Parliament and Big Ben, as well as London Bridge.
London’s diversity of its residents and visitors was on full display after Morocco, considered “the World Cup’s Cinderella story” beat Portugal in Qatar while we were there. Crowds made up of Moroccan natives living in London joined Moroccan visitors for loud, celebratory chants throughout the city including in the train stations. The excitement was contagious!
With all that was going on from a sensory perspective, it turned out to be the calm before the storm. While we were enjoying the festive atmosphere, numerous strikes from multiple industries were looming. The bustling streets near Parliament where we would chat with the security guards about former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s hair has since become a scene of hundreds of picketers.
Looking back, London’s showcase of Christmas decorations and festivities far surpassed what we had experienced in NYC for years. Plus, London was cleaner and at least felt safer. I left wanting to do and see more. Few cities have that hold over me at Christmastime. London makes the list!
Margot Rheinberger is a frequent travel columnist and the decades-long moderator of the Gazette’s candidate forums.
