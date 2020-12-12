It all started when I stopped by the future home of Washington County Historical Society during their open house weekend.
Upon entering I noticed this adorable dollhouse that had been donated to the WCHS fundraiser. Not only was it immaculately constructed, but sat on a revolving pedestal that was fully landscaped. The interior was decorated to perfection and fully furnished. Knowing a little about miniatures I could see that the value of this dollhouse was well over $2,000.
The historical society’s listed price of $350 was way too low. So I mentioned that to WCHS Executive Director Brent Peterson. His comment was “then you buy it!” I said OK, I will and then I’ll sell it for more as part of a charitable auction benefiting WCHS and Hope House of St. Croix Valley.
So the dollhouse moved to my living room where my granddaughter Evelyn Kozlowski arranged all the furnishings that now looked as if it had been in a San Francisco earthquake. She finished rearranging the interior, then her sister Amelia joined in to decorate the interior and exterior for the holiday, and installed lights in every room.
Now it was time to relocate the dollhouse downtown to the window of RM Realty where I’m a real estate agent, once again the “earthquake” on the trip down Myrtle to downtown.
While the rearranging was going on I decided to Google the name of the person who had made the dollhouse and put it all together; her name was on a note in the box of extra pieces that came with the dollhouse.
The note I found said: “LaVonne Derousseau was a retired teacher from Eagle Point Elementary in Oakdale. Her hobby in retirement was building exquisite doll houses, the houses are correct in every detail to the time period she was representing. LaVonne wanted her houses to be donated to a worthy cause”
As I saw her name come up I was taken aback to see it in the form of an obituary. Now I got goosebumps as I am thinking that I am making her wishes come true! I got goose pimples thinking that this was not a coincidence that I would end up with this dollhouse with a charitable auction in mind.
Standing there looking at her obituary I think “this charity is a tribute to LaVonne who put her heart and soul into this creation” and I am following her wishes.
You will see her handiwork in the bedcovers, curtains, even the sheets hanging on the clothesline!”
RM Realty is having fun with this, our New “Not So Big House!” listing. The Farmhouse Style Victorian features three Bedrooms, one bath, main floor laundry, surrounded by exquisite gardens.
The dollhouse is now happily spinning around in our window at 124 Main St. N. , there is a QR Code posted in the window so you may bid on it as you stand admire it. The EBay auction will conclude on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
