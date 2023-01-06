Happy New Year! Welcome to 2023! There was a ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ episode that says I have a week before the statute of limitations runs out on that phrase. That show is so funny. However, there’s nothing funny about our winter so far. What an end to 2022, and a wild beginning to 2023 when it comes to the weather, there’s never a dull moment around here.
The good news is that we had a White Christmas, the bad news…if we keep this up, we may have a White Easter. Let’s go back to December (a great song from Taylor Swift), which is our snowiest month with an average of 11.4 inches of snow. We crushed that with 19.8 inches last month. Christmas morning, we had a snow depth of 10 inches on the ground, and we have even more now.
January is our second snowiest month on average with 11 inches of snow. We are on a snowy pace once again with our storm a few days ago, and we’ve picked up over two feet of snow in the past three weeks. Are your arms tired? Did your snowblower break down? It sure looks pretty in our yards, but that snow has been pesky on the roads.
Last winter we picked up plenty of snow in the months of December and January. We are clearly doing the same this year, but what about the feel of things? I would expect a January closer to 2021 than last year. Let’s compare. Last January was cold, we slipped below zero 14 times. At least we warmed above zero each day. January of 2021 was a mild one, and we didn’t slip below zero at all. And we warmed above 32 degrees on 14 of our 31 days. Things are looking mild when I look at the long-range models. We could experience a few January thaws this month streaming together a few consecutive days with highs in the 30s.
So, if you didn’t take down your outdoor Christmas decorations last weekend when it was mild, you still have hope of doing so before spring. Speaking of decorations, is your tree still up? Are the stockings still hung from your chimney with care? We are quick to get our decorations up each year (usually decking the halls the day after Thanksgiving), and we are quick to take them down as well (usually right after New Year’s Day). Our house will look normal again until October. Then our ho-hum house becomes a haunted one! Halloween can’t come soon enough.
Our Vikings will luck out on Sunday with another mild game in Chicago. Let’s hope the results are much better than last weekend. That was a stinker! We just need to win when it matters…the playoffs. I read a funny quote about our favorite squad that said this team is totally capable of winning it all, and they are also capable of losing by 40 in the first round. It’s been a wild season; nothing would surprise me.
Skol Vikings, Happy New Year and good luck with your resolutions. I’ve broken two already. It was a good run.
