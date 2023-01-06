chris shaffer

Happy New Year! Welcome to 2023! There was a ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ episode that says I have a week before the statute of limitations runs out on that phrase. That show is so funny. However, there’s nothing funny about our winter so far. What an end to 2022, and a wild beginning to 2023 when it comes to the weather, there’s never a dull moment around here.

The good news is that we had a White Christmas, the bad news…if we keep this up, we may have a White Easter.  Let’s go back to December (a great song from Taylor Swift), which is our snowiest month with an average of 11.4 inches of snow. We crushed that with 19.8 inches last month. Christmas morning, we had a snow depth of 10 inches on the ground, and we have even more now.

