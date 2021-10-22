To the editor:
Director Tina Riehle has been campaigning against the district levies since they were proposed. To date, she has refused to provide any plan where cutting $12 million will improve students’ education, better scholastic programs, and how these cuts will be made. Her voting history shows a pattern of wastefulness (changing bus companies, delayed expansion of the school in our high growth area, hired expensive consultants and the most expensive survey company) and disregard for the students in our district (refusal to attend equity training, maintained limited literacy funding) while providing no factual evidence to back her decisions.
Her negative support of the levies is just another example of her historically horrible decisions and governance.
In addition to Riehle’s wastefulness, she ignores questions from community members asking for her plan should the levies fail. Here are questions I submitted directly to her, and she ignored: Which programs will be cut? What number of staff will be cut and from which areas of education? What will be the impact on athletics programs, including fees and program availability? How will cuts impact the music programs? How will cuts impact the arts programs? How will cuts improve reading and math proficiency?
Riehle also refuses to explain her lack of support for the technology levy.
The community deserves factual examples addressing: How not having this funding will improve the district’s ability to enhance security of our personal data? How will lack of funding result in properly integrated technology platforms?
Without funding, will the district be able to guarantee that all students have access to reliable computers and software to support their education?
At no point has anyone against the levies, Riehle included, provided a legitimate plan where cutting $12 million benefits students. Why? Because they have no plan that benefits students and they do not actually care about advancing students education.
I support these levies and will be voting yes, because unlike Riehle, I value the educational opportunities of our students and want to provide them with the tools necessary for
successful futures.
Vote yes to both levies!
Jason Peterson
Woodbury
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.