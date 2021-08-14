This letter was written in response to a Friday, Aug. 6, letter by Amy Martin, of Lakeland
To the editor:
I hope they will reconsider their response to the letter last week saying they will be voting no on the upcoming levy to send a message to the school board that taxpayer money is being misused.
Not passing the levy will not punish the school board but it will most definitely punish the students. Without passing the operating levy the district relies on for 10 percent of its budget, as many as 100 teachers will be laid off. This will result in larger class sizes which will greatly impact student’s learning at every level. It is concerning that third-grade reading scores have dropped dramatically but cutting teachers will only exacerbate the problem. Operating levies go straight to the classroom and with an awareness of this reading deficit, it can be targeted as a priority. Perhaps now that students will be back in the classroom, a volunteer reading program could be established to help those struggling readers.
We have all been through numerous challenges during the pandemic but public education undoubtedly has had more than its share of adjustments and readjustments to keep all students safe and learning.
Many of these adjustments were quite costly. I will be voting yes on the levy knowing that this is the best way for taxpayers to support all students. I would vote yes on the technology upgrade levy as well.
Peg Ludtke
Stillwater
