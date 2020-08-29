To the editor:
All of us have a say in how taxes are used in the area of public education. When it is about our most valuable asset, our kids, using our taxes to ensure quality education as well as safety in these challenging times, is a no brainer. We must choose wisely when we go to vote for the five school board openings on the ballot this election. It is vital we elect school board members in District 834 who will utilize their power to spend our tax money with students at the forefront of all their decisions.
Clearly, that is not the case with the current school board. They have wasted our money on forcing out a beloved superintendent paying out $300,000 to fulfill her contract. In addition, the interim Superintendent, Malinda Lansfeldt, will also need to be paid $170,000. Along with these added expenses, the current board is in a messy harassment lawsuit with the director of finance adding more expenditures directed away from what the public schools should be all about — students. In contrast, the current board was reluctant to adopt an innovative teacher-approved reading program that would help students because they saw it as a waste of money and only approved it after much persuasion by staff.
Fortunately, there are great candidates that have stepped up to make sure that our tax dollars provide quality and safe education to the most treasured aspect of our community, our kids. Check out their websites and see for yourself: Katie Hockert, Matt Onken and Annie Porbeni for the three open 4-year board seats. Beverly Petrie and Alison Sherman for the 2-year replacement positions. Then VOTE for our kids.
Peg Ludtke, Stillwater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.