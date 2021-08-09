To the editor:
I used to be a Proud Pony. Seeing the academic decline in our district has been very upsetting.
At the time of the last levy (passed in 2013) our third grade reading proficiency was 74.4%. More money did not help our students… 2019 we are at 58.1% reading proficiency. School board just approved a 59% GOAL.
Yikes. Lots of wasted money on “social emotional learning” programs, $600 an hour consultants and wasteful programs. Yes I want emotionally healthy children, but why can’t our third graders read?
This is concerning. As a taxpayer I want to see results for the kids… the district should scrap all these expensive and wasteful “a la carte” distractions to our kids’ education and get back to the basics. The upcoming levy gets a strong no from me. I am pro kid, pro community and pro academic achievement for all students. A vote no will force the district to re-prioritize and put our kids back at number one where they belong!
Amy Martin
Lakeland
