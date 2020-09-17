To the editor:
My colleague and friend, Ann Mozey, is running for 39A House which covers Forest Lake, Scandia, south into Stillwater. I know Ann’s work ethic and passion as a colleague as I have co-represented clients with her. Ann Mozey’s passion has always been to create simple solutions with direct benefits to everyone. A vote for Ann Mozey is a vote for hard-work, tenacity, perseverance, and wisdom to ensure that your legislator represents the community and actively works for the benefit of every person in the community.
Ann is working to ensure streamlined funding in education, for our environment both agriculturally and recreationally, for small business owners, and to ensure that every person – regardless of location – has a streamlined process to set up internet in their home or business. It took decades to pass the mere goal of internet access in rural communities.
Even after the goal was passed, many in our rural communities still do not have internet access today. The regulations for getting internet to every person in our community have held back many of our neighbors, who even now still don’t have access to the internet. Ann wants to tackle these hurdles so that every person can easily set-up internet access in their home.
I believe Ann Mozey is the candidate who will actively work on legislation and will ensure that legislation results in direct positive results for every person in 39A. Voters of 39A, please put your confidence in and vote for Ann Mozey.
Theresa R. Paulson, Esq.
St. Paul
