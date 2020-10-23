To the editor:
This year we have numerous candidates running for Stillwater Schools School Board and the campaign race has become contentious. During the last five years, our School District has been marked with much division that was never truly resolved and in fact was almost encouraged by former administrators. During the past year, the current school board discovered several questionable financial decisions made by the former administration without board knowledge.
This lack of financial accountability and transparency by administration was not acceptable to our board and many in our community including my husband, and we have lived in this school district for 31 years and both of our sons attended Lake Elmo Elementary, Oak-Land Middle School and Stillwater High School.
Join us in voting for the incumbents Sarah Stivland and Mike Ptacek (4-year terms) who will provide continued financial oversight and leadership as our District plans for an important Levy Renewal in 2021 and also a much needed Bond for renovated/new schools.
Dawn Beavers, also deserves your vote; Dawn and her family are new to our School District, but her message is exactly what our district needs. Unity, financial responsibility and increased student achievement. She has experience in education as a teacher and assistant principal in several school districts.
We have the opportunity also to elect two candidates for 2- year terms: Tim Brewington and Bill Gilles. They are currently seated on the board now and hopefully they will formally gain those seats. Tim Brewington, just recently received the “Woodbury Community Outstanding Volunteer” award. Tim with his calm, clear voice will work collaboratively to ensure all of our children will succeed. He strives to “listen, learn, and lead.”
Last, but not least, vote for Bill Gilles. Bill is a problem solver and likes to think outside the box; he believes that as a school district we need to delve deeper into the “science of reading” to find ways to benefit all students as they learn to read.
Joanne and Tim Drahnak
Lake Elmo
