To the editor:
Every $1 invested in Minnesota tourism marketing generates an estimated $18 in state and local taxes. The strong return on investment is among many reasons the state’s tourism budget should be fully funded for the next biennium during this week’s special session. This will in turn boost Stillwater’s economy by attracting more guests and spending with local businesses.
Tourism has grown to be a $16.6 billion state industry (pre-COVID) as measured by annual gross sales across the leisure and hospitality sectors. Tourism employed more than 275,000 people in the state in 2019, generated $6.4 billion in wages and represented 11% of all private sector employment in Minnesota.
The leisure and hospitality industry supports economic growth and vitality in communities spanning Washington and every other county and contributed sales tax revenue of $996 million, or approximately 18% of all sales tax revenue in 2019.
In the absence of state and local taxes generated by travelers, every Minnesota household would need to pay an additional $625 in state and local taxes to fill the gap.
Tourism is also one of the economic sectors most impacted by the pandemic. And, it can be one of the industries to lead a recovery as residents and their guests return to dining, lodging, camping, biking, fishing and other leisure activities around the state, including Stillwater’s vibrant attractions.
This in turn will lead to greater employment, generating tax dollars to fund education, health care and many other vital industries for all Minnesotans.
Discover Stillwater is the marketing vehicle to drive promotional messages to potential visitors throughout the region and is strengthened by Explore Minnesota Tourism marketing activities. Water Street Inn Owner Chuck Dougherty and House Representative Shelly Christensen serve on the EMT Council and are tourism advocates.
EMT’s budget has been flat in recent years. The final biennium allocation is still subject to last-minute negotiations in the waning hours of the legislative session which can exclude important factors for consideration.
The stakes are high. Fully funding EMT’s 2021-22 budget is a wise investment in Stillwater’s and the state’s economic future.
