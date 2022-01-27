Safety concerns at Stillwater school board meetings Jan 27, 2022 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save To the editor:I am writing with deep concerns about the safety of our board members and especially the students who attend the Stillwater School Board meetings.At the last school board meeting on Jan. 20, there were a couple of citizens who were yelling throughout the whole meeting.During the Student Council reports you can hear a man yelling at the kids! KIDS!As a parent, I am furious that the police department did not come in and at least talk with these citizens. All it takes is for them to ask the citizens to refrain from yelling or they can leave.You can see for yourself around the 37 minute mark of the meeting on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqXxF-2-bG0&t=1230sThis has gone on for too long, and it needs to end now for the safety of our school board members and the kids who attend.Myra KoehnWoodbury Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2021 Reader Choice Winners Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Stillwater Gazette News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists E-Editions Stillwater Gazette Jan 21, 2022 0 Stillwater Valley Life Jan 21, 2022 0
