To the editor:

I am writing with deep concerns about the safety of our board members and especially the students who attend the Stillwater School Board meetings.

At the last school board meeting on Jan. 20, there were a couple of citizens who were yelling throughout the whole meeting.

During the Student Council reports you can hear a man yelling at the kids! KIDS!

As a parent, I am furious that the police department did not come in and at least talk with these citizens. All it takes is for them to ask the citizens to refrain from yelling or they can leave.

You can see for yourself around the 37 minute mark of the meeting on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqXxF-2-bG0&amp;t=1230s

This has gone on for too long, and it needs to end now for the safety of our school board members and the kids who attend.

Myra Koehn

Woodbury

