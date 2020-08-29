To the editor:
The couple of weeks before school began was always my favorite time of year. Whether as a student, teacher or principal, I looked forward to seeing my friends and colleagues and beginning the calendar march of knowledge.
Buying some new “school clothes” was always part of the deal. When I was a new teacher in the ’70s, they were a couple of paisley long sleeve shirts and bell bottoms. Much later, when I became a principal, they were a few dress shirts, two sport coats and a few new ties.
Even though I am retired, I am thinking about the first day of school more this year than ever before. I am thinking about all those kids back together exchanging stories and the laughter in the classrooms and halls.
It terrifies me.
Any scenario, hybrid or otherwise, that puts kids in a brick and mortar building is wrong. With COVID-19 still lurking everywhere, and the death rate continuing to rise, we cannot gamble with the health and lives of our kids and teachers.
How can we say goodbye to our children that first day of school and know that we are sending them into harm’s way? It is a morally wrong.
Please join me in insisting that distance online learning is the safe option for now. Please call your school board members and other influencers in Stillwater and put a stop to experimenting with our children.
Let sound reason prevail. Buying those school clothes needs to be put on hold until it is safe.
Roger Ziemann, Stillwater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.