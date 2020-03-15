Support short-term rentals
To the editor:
My wife and I purchased property along the North Shore after vacationing there for many years. We love visiting this part of the state and wanted to feel more invested in the surrounding communities.
We now own two cabins in the area, and we make them available to other Minnesota families to rent when we aren’t using them. After expenses, we take what’s left to help cover the costs of utilities and upkeep. While the property taxes are higher than our homestead taxes, we take pride in knowing that some of those taxes are reinvested in the local places that we enjoy visiting.
However, we are deeply concerned that the Minnesota Department of Revenue is encouraging assessors across the state to reclassify family cabins and condos that are sometimes used as short-term rentals as full-time businesses. This would double the property taxes for many vacation homeowners and devastate tourist communities.
Many cabin owners would be forced to pull their property off the rental market or sell because their expenses would be too high. Short-term rental cabins and condos help draw more tourists who support local businesses and local jobs. Sure, there are hotels and campgrounds, but what makes Greater Minnesota so appealing is the wide range of lodging options that tourists can consider.
My wife and I don’t need the rental income to hang on to our cabins, but the higher taxes would mean that we would no longer rent them because we would lose money. I think it’s fair to ask cabin owners like me to pay a little more in property taxes because we earn some rental income. But don’t tax us as if we’re running a big business such as Best Buy.
Please encourage your state lawmakers to support legislation (House File 3826 and Senate File 3931) that addresses this issue by creating a new tax classification for condos and cabins available for rental. This is a fair solution that protects Minnesota’s tourism communities and allows Minnesotans to continue to enjoy the state’s great outdoors.
Joel Button
Stillwater
Disrespectful behavior is unnecessary
To the editor:
Stillwater is where I resided for 50 years. It’s my hometown. It’s where I raised my children and where my children and grandchildren reside. I was also a manager of a financial institution in Stillwater for 25 years, as well as 10 years in another city. From a manager’s perspective, I feel compelled to speak out about concerns I have after having attended school board meetings for District 834.
I’ve attended a handful of school board meetings in the last year and a half, and have walked out of some meetings feeling totally appalled. I have been amazed by the lack of respect shown to the school board by some members of administration and staff. As a former manager, I have managed a variety of personalities. No matter the personality, respect was required and was necessary for a healthy work place. As a manager, poor behavior on the part of your staff reflects poorly upon your own performance. My staff experienced several acquisitions by large corporations over the years. With those acquisitions came changes to the way we operated. Staff had plenty of reason and opportunity to oppose upper management. However, as a team, my staff and I found ways to work constructively and respectfully.
Over my 35-year career, I gave hundreds of presentations and have been asked thousands of questions. Questions were encouraged and answers were given in a respectful manner. At some of the school board meetings I have attended, questions by the board directed to administration and staff, seem to be seen as a threat and answers are given in a defensive manner. I would encourage management – specifically the superintendent – to put an end to this behavior as it reflects poorly upon herself. If there isn’t one already, I would also encourage a code of conduct be put in place and signed yearly by administration and staff. If there is a code of conduct already in existence, it needs to be re-visited. Disrespectful behavior is unnecessary and impedes upon progress being made. It needs to stop.
Peggy Peterson
South Range, Wis.
