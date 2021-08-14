• All letters must include the letter writer’s name, address, daytime and evening phone numbers for verification purposes. E-mail addresses are not sufficient for verification. Only the writer’s name and city of residence will be published, and we will not share writers’ contact information.
• In most cases, the author must be local. We editor may make exceptions if the topic is specifically local, or if the author is an expert on the topic, or another circumstance makes the letter local to that edition.
• We will publish only one letter every calendar month from the same author, even if the letters are for different candidates, or on different topics. In addition, any person mentioned in a letter or editorial has the right to reply to that specifically.
• Letters may be no longer than 350 words. We reserve the right to edit for content and length. Letters are edited aggressively, especially those that repeat themes.
• Letter writers are responsible for verification of facts and providing legitimate sources and documentation for their statements.
• Submitting a letter does not guarantee publication. We reserve the right to not publish any letter.
• Letters will be examined for “name calling,” libelous, false and misleading statements and plagiarism, and could be disqualified for publication for any of these reasons.
• Mass-produced letters, even if submitted or created by a local resident, will be rejected. Signing a letter produced by an internet program, or copying and signing a form letter in any format, is considered plagiarism.
• Letters with multiple signatures are strongly discouraged because they slow our verification process. No more than five signatures on one letter will be accepted.
• To submit a letter email Gazette Managing Editor Matt DeBow at Matt.Debow@apgecm.com.
