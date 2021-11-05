To the Editor,
Stop and think about how you might be living your life today if not for the bravery of the men and women who have served our country for more than 245 years.
Would you be able to live your life as you choose? Could you worship at your current church? Would you be able to speak freely and criticize the way your government is operating? Could you make individual choices without fearing punishment by the government?
The answer to these questions is a resounding no.Our veterans have valiantly and selflessly devoted themselves to one common goal: protecting the freedoms and liberties for all citizens of the United States of America. They have prioritized our nation’s interests ahead of their own, and because of their heroism, we live in the greatest country in the world.
We toss around the word “hero” rather liberally these days.
All who have served our country are the true heroes, as they are responsible for protecting our American freedoms and our way of life. This Veterans Day, I am hopeful you will pay tribute to the courageous men and women who have or are currently serving in the armed forces. Without them, we would not be living the lives we are today.
Happy Veterans Day to you and your family!
