To the editor:
Noting the signs around the district that say “No” to taxes for school levies, I can’t help but be curious about the words written above the “No”, which say “Demand Better.”
What are these opponents to school funding levies demanding “better” of? How can we have better anything without being willing to pay for it?
Do these “No” proponents believe that punishing teaching staff (and consequently students), will lead to a better academic outcome?
Or that new and updated computer technology that is necessary to keep up in our tech savvy world will somehow materialize out of nowhere?
Last week. the Stillwater Patch
reported that Stillwater schools kindergarten through eighth rate among the highest in the state and that overall our schools high nationwide (US News using data from US Department of Education stats on reading and math).
Evidently our schools are doing something right. Losing $12 million certainly won’t make them better. A yes vote on both levies (one to keep up regular school funding and the other for technology improvements) will cost average homeowners $11 to $14 monthly.
I believe Stillwater residents will agree that keeping our schools great and strengthening all areas of education is a sound investment, not only for our children but in attracting businesses and increasing property values in our community. Please vote yes on Nov. 2.
Sandra Urgo
Stillwater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.