To the editor:
It will be grand to have another park in Stillwater right along the shores of the St. Croix, with 17 acres of land featuring a boat landing for canoe and kayak access. But is it necessary to give more homage to the logging heritage by naming it Lumberjack Landing? My contention is that Stillwater and the St. Croix have a rich history before and after the big logging boom of the 1850s.
Before European immigrants arrived there were thriving Ojibwe communities all along the river. They were forced north to later become the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, but some remained and blended into the community and were referred to as the “Lost Tribe.” It would give a nod to the thriving communities that were here first if the new park were called, Lost Tribe Landing. Or perhaps we could consult with Ojibwe historians for a name that is meaningful to those earlier inhabitants.
We could also name the park giving homage to our more recent history of becoming a National Scenic Waterway. How about Preservation Landing or Scenic Paddle Park? There are plenty of natural features to entice parkgoers such as calling it Rookery Lookout or Winter Swan Park.
I understand that the City Council has already approved, Lumberjack Landing but with so many other names around Stillwater referring to the logging period such as the Boom Site, Pioneer Park, Staple’s Mill, as well as a festival called Lumberjack Days, perhaps the name of this park could showcase more of our rich history instead of what everybody already knows about Stillwater.
Peggy Ludtke
Stillwater
