To the editor:
A huge number of people buy pumpkins every single year for Halloween, but when the holiday is over, tons of people just leave their pumpkins out in fields or in the middle of sidewalks. Instead if people compost it or bring it to a local farm to use as pig food, we could repurpose a large amount of waste into other useful products. Another idea would be to fill an empty jack-o-lantern with bird seed to use as a feeder, or make delicious pastries with pumpkin guts and seeds. These are just some of the many ways you can repurpose your pumpkins.
Carter Ruchie
Lake Elmo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.