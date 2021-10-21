To the editor:

A huge number of people buy pumpkins every single year for Halloween, but when the holiday is over, tons of people just leave their pumpkins out in fields or in the middle of sidewalks. Instead if people compost it or bring it to a local farm to use as pig food, we could repurpose a large amount of waste into other useful products. Another idea would be to fill an empty jack-o-lantern with bird seed to use as a feeder, or make delicious pastries with pumpkin guts and seeds. These are just some of the many ways you can repurpose your pumpkins.

Carter Ruchie

Lake Elmo

Editor’s note: This letter was written by 13-year-old Carter Ruchie as part of a project for his communications merit badge.

