To the editor:
As parents and grandparents and community we have always tried to do the best we can for our kids.
This is a chance for you to give them what they have not been getting-adequate school funding.
State funding has not kept up with inflation. Stillwater school district ranks the lowest in the county in public school funding.
Not funding our schools makes it so much harder for our kids. Without us voting yes, our kids lose!
We would lose teachers, good programming, electives, reasonable class size and extracurricular activities. They already are behind other districts in tech equipment and programs. Kids lost so much during the pandemic, would we really give them another crisis in their schools?
So don’t even think you can sit this one out! Or decide if you don’t like a board decision, “You’ll show ‘em” and vote no on this levy. Because kids need you. They need you now.
Early voting (In person) is on now! Absentee voting is now available! Say YES and YES to our kids!
Dianne Polasik
Stillwater
