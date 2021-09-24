To the editor:
In her Sept. 17, 2021, letter to the editor, local resident DeeDee Armstrong lays out a list of reasons why voters should decline to renew the existing school levy and invest in a technology levy resting largely on teacher pay. Unfortunately, in making her case, Armstrong fails to include a few critical facts.
Fact 1: Teachers in Independent School District 834 are paid a salary, not hourly wages. The Bureau of Labor reports in its June 2021 Employment Cost Index News Release that Wages and salaries increased 3.2% for the 12-month period ending in June 2021 and increased 2.9% for the 12-month period ending in June 2020.
Fact 2: While teachers in ISD 834 did receive a 4.2% increase in 2021, they received no increase in pay in 2020 and were in fact working without a negotiated contract for nearly two years. From an April 26, 2021 article in the Stillwater Gazette, “The new contract with SCEA covers the period of July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021. Under the terms of the contract, the salary schedule was increased by 0% in year one and 4.2% in year two. That compares to the state average of 0% in year one and 4.4% in year two.”
Investing in strong schools benefits the entire community not just the students enrolled in our schools. Approval of both questions on the levy will cost an average homeowner an additional $12 per month. The National Bureau of Economic Research reports that there’s a definite correlation between the money spent on school and home values. Specifically, it found that for every dollar spent on public schools in a community, home values increased by $20.
Voters should do their own factual research on the levy rather than rely on hyperbole being circulated in the community. I’m voting yes to invest in our community and students. I hope you will too.
Laura Long
Lake Elmo
