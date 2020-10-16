To the editor:
I’ve been following the Stillwater School Board closely since 2015. This year’s candidates have been sharing their views through questionnaires. I have learned that union-endorsed candidates feel an expansion onto the new elementary school should be paid for by a non-voter approved tax levy. The current board decided to leave it up to the voters, which I support after voting in favor of the last bond that ended in broken promises. I am not interested in the ‘change’ to the board as being promoted by former school board members. I support fiscal responsibility and utilizing already paid-for buildings to address over-crowding and student needs.
It’s difficult to understand why those who want more space in the newest elementary school aren’t upset by the misspending on an unusable, nearly $8M bus garage (bond only allowed $3.5M), the $1.2M unseen savings from BOLD and overcrowding that was caused by the previous board.
I applaud the existing board members that recognized and addressed significant overspend in order to put money in the places where it matters most. I also agree with their decision to bring in a new superintendent who will not press forward when the community starts falling apart. We need to bring in the divide and we need checks and balances; not blind oversight.
Mike Ptacek and Sarah Stivland will be supported, again, by our family. With them, we stand behind the candidates who stated the taxpayers should have a say and that constituents have a voice that they will represent. Those candidates are Dawn Beaver, Tim Brewington, and Bill Gilles. Gilles is also running on the goals to have Oak Park used for children, again. That makes cents/sense to me.
Please add your votes to our recommendation for Stillwater School Board members: Beavers, Brewington, Gilles, Ptacek, and Stivland.
Chad Thomas
Stillwater
