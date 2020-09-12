To the editor:
A few weeks ago we saw the chaos of Minneapolis and St. Paul spread to Hugo when DFL House candidate John Thompson held a rally outside the house of Minneapolis police officer Bob Kroll and his newscaster wife. Into a loudspeaker, Mr. Thompson accused Kroll of being a member of the KKK and he even threatened to burn down Hugo.
I don’t expect politics to always be civil but this year things have gotten out of hand. Poverty, crime, and chaos seems to follow the DFL wherever it gets a foothold. Minneapolis has been run by Democrats for the last 50 years and it’s a mess and St. Paul is doing what it can to catch up.
Enough is enough, I’m voting for President Donald Trump and every other Republican on the ballot. Hopefully we can stop the madness before it gets to Stillwater.
James Beck
Stillwater
