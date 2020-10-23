To the editor:
Re-imagining education is happening in Independent School District 834, thanks to administrative and staff leadership working tirelessly to meet educational needs currently challenged by a world-wide pandemic. This work must be supported by a school board, re-imagined as well.
In her examination of K-12 systems in crisis, Harvard University Dean Bridget Long reminds families and communities the importance of returning to fundamentals of a successful education system: State learning goals; know students and families; build networks to learn from each other and don’t forget nonprofits.
Every piece of research on successful school boards centers on a commitment to high expectations for student achievement and quality instruction, supported by a board that respects the staff and superintendent, and understands the difference between oversight and micromanagement.
As a parent, observer, volunteer, and tax-paying community member, I’ve seen what an impact a District 834 education has had on my now-college-attending sons.
They are thriving because of the high level of instruction they received in Stillwater schools.
As we considered education for our young children, I chose ISD 834 because of its legendary educational reputation. In the last year, I’ve questioned whether I’d advise parents to bring their students here, painful as that sounds.
The current board’s inability to work as a team, and put student achievement above personal agendas not only damages the district’s reputation of student focused learning, but also reflects wasteful and unnecessary spending.
Are we not, as a community, at our most vulnerable when divided? Have we forgotten our commitment to students? There’s a glimmer of hope. Keep the acronym KABAM at the forefront of your voting plan, Nov. 3.
KABAM, the acronym: the successive parts of a compound of insightful, data lead, fiscally responsible, student centric, equitable individuals committed to disrupting the way things currently operate on the District 834 School Board.
KABAM: Katie Hockert, Annie Porbeni, Beverly Petrie, Allison Sherman, Matt Onken.
Vote: your children’s futures are at stake.
Thank a teacher. If the last six months aren’t evidence of their dedication and how much they care about our kids, we all need a lesson in civic responsibility.
Kristie Smith
West Lakeland
