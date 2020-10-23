To the editor:
Dear Neighbors!
No one knows the ins and out of what really is happening within our schools more than the staff and teachers. That is why I’m supporting their non-partisan endorsed candidates for the Stillwater School Board, Katie Hockert, Annie Porbeni, Bev Petrie, Allison Sherman and Matt Onken. The candidates are supported by the team of people that we entrust our students to everyday for their learning and wellbeing, why would I not trust them in helping to determine the best candidates for our school board.
We need a school board that is fiscally responsible and doesn’t just waste money and delay tough decisions. The simple majority agreed to pay $300,000 for a separation agreement with Superintendent Denise Pontrelli who was doing a great job. She dealt with the hard issues of inequality between our schools and the students, staff and community members respected her for it.
The population growth in Lake Elmo and Woodbury cannot be denied, yet the Board leadership kicked the needed expansion at Brookview down the road that will cost the taxpayers more money due to building costs and we have now delayed the expansion taxing existing space and resources.
The list goes on and on! Flip the District. Vote 834! Vote for Katie, Hockert, Annie Porbeni, Bev Petrie, Allison Sherman and Matt Onken.
Linda Barclay
Afton
