Vote for union-backed candidates
To the editor:
We are fortunate this year to be able to upgrade our School Board majority with some very talented and experienced candidates. We strongly endorse Bev Petrie and Alison Sherman, both up for completion of interim two-year terms, and Annie Porbeni, Matt Onken and Katie Hockert, all up for full four-year terms.
We’ve known Bev Petrie since Doug served with her on the board of The Partnership Plan, which Bev later headed as its executive director for several years. In her many years with The Partnership Plan, she developed a broad and deep understanding of our school district, our schools and the needs of our kids.
Each of our other preferred candidates also has experience and expertise in areas that will provide effective commitment to our entire district and dedication to the interests of all of our students to forge forward on a path of excellence in education. Alison Sherman has been a parent activist as her kids have progressed through our district. Annie Porbeni has a doctorate in human resources development and can help rebuild the deteriorated relationship among our school board, administration, teachers and students. Matt Onken is an education coordinator for District 916, which focuses on kids with severe learning disabilities, and Matt’s insights on some of our most challenging educational situations will be invaluable. Katie Hockert has been engaged in several tutoring programs that have involved her with kids and subjects in lots of areas.
These five candidates have been endorsed by 16 former Stillwater School Board members with tenure reaching back over 40 years. The district’s teachers took a straw vote on the school board candidates based on the candidates’ written answers to interviews. All candidates except one participated in the process. Our preferred candidates each received overwhelming votes against all other candidates.
The current school board majority has left this district tattered, disorganized and demoralized, with an interim superintendent, assistant superintendent and chief financial officer and two interim board members. We need a fresh start! Please vote for Bev Petrie, Alison Sherman, Annie Porbeni, Matt Onken and Katie Hockert.
Paula and Doug Hemer
Stillwater
