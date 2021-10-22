To the editor:
I feel very privileged to take my early morning walks on Stillwater streets. Lately, I have noticed many signs both in support of and against the upcoming District 834 Levy.
I will not change the minds of any people who intend to vote “No” for the levy, but I am hopeful that what I have to say will help those who have not voted or who may be on the fence for their Nov. 2 vote.
It is vitally important for our community to support public education, support our Stillwater Area Public Schools, support the school board and most of all, and support our school staff. We can all do this by voting “Yes” on Nov. 2. It is a vote for our future.
A vote of “Yes” on question 1 ensures current programming will remain in place; there will be little or no need for cuts to the budget in coming years.
A vote of “Yes” on question 2 ensures the district’s ability to provide and support technology needs of our students and staff without using general fund dollars.
Why does our District 834 deserve this support?
Nearly 80% of district revenue is spent on staffing while the remaining funds provide the tools to give our students the best opportunity to prepare for their journey to adulthood.
District 834 administrative costs are very lean when compared to other Metro districts, our teaching and support staff pay is commensurate with surrounding metro districts.
Our district continues to grow with each new development in the southern part of the district and the one thing I keep coming back to is this. Our district students and parents tell us over and over that our staff make the difference.
It is human capital. You can teach all of the reading, writing and math skills you want, but without relationships, learning is not a given.
Why is this so important? I will end by letting Maya Angelou answer that: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
Matt Onken
Stillwater
