To the editor:
In my 38 years of being a prosecutor, including 12 years as Washington County Attorney, I learned that providing a good education to kids was the best way to fight crime.
That is why I agreed to co-chair the Vote Yes committee for the new Stillwater High School and to chair the Vote Yes committee for a new elementary school a few years later.
It was a time when the people of School District 834 joined with the school board to improve the educational opportunities for our kids.
I am supporting Katie Hockert, Matt Onken, Annie Porbeni, Bev Petrie, and Alison Sherman for the 834 School Board.
We need to return to the type of school board that is classroom focused, forward thinking, and fiscally responsible.
The time for tax dollars being used for paying for lawsuits and terminations of staff must end.
Please join me in electing a school board that District 834 can trust.
Doug Johnson
Lake Elmo
