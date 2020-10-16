To the editor:
Sarah Stivland, Mike Ptacek, and their political allies are driving Independent School District 834 into statutory operating debt. They placed an employee on administrative leave, after the employee filed a complaint about harassing behavior by board members, and board member Liz Weisberg’s disclosure of data from an ongoing audit. This act of petulance by Stivland and her cronies will cost the taxpayers of ISD 834 well over $1 million.
The district is losing that lawsuit very badly. This board majority refuses to use district capital funds to alleviate overcrowding at Brookview and Lake Elmo elementary schools, while 390 seats in the northern elementary schools remain empty. Brookview Elementary will be without an art room for at least five years under Stivland’s plan.
Ptacek, Stivland’s henchman, is a traitor who helped raise money for a dark money anti-public education group that sued ISD 834 twice. Both lawsuits were frivolous and without merit, and the District handily prevailed, but not without wasting valuable time and scarce tax dollars. Dawn Beavers’ campaign manager is a political extremist, a duplicitous former legislator who once introduced legislation designed to harm ISD 834. Stivland and her cronies are hiding the investigation into the bus facility, an investigation that no doubt lays bare the poor job done by the attorneys employed by Stivland and the 834 voice board majority. How many hundreds of thousands of dollars have been lost because of bad legal work?
Stivland is desperate to hide that fact from the public. Stivland, Ptacek, and their cronies, are supported by an amalgamation of anti-public education activists, frenzied anti-vaccination advocates , and conspiracy theorists. If we want strong schools we need to reject rule by the extremists and elect candidates who are moderate and intelligent.
Fortunately there are candidates who support rule of law and fiscal prudence. I urge all citizens who want rational, moderate government to vote for Beverly Petrie and Alison Sherman for the two year seats, and Matt Onken, Katie Hockert and Annie Porbeni for the four year terms. They understand that prudence is the mother of all virtue.
Carl Blondin
Stillwater
