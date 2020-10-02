To the editor:
Almost three years ago, our family moved to Lake Elmo filled with confidence and excitement to join the Stillwater Area School District with our two young children. Our son is now a first grader at Lake Elmo Elementary in the Spanish immersion program. We have been overwhelmed with the professionalism of our school’s administration and quality and dedication of the teachers. The student body is diverse and home to a collection of rich backgrounds and cultural heritage. We feel privileged to belong to such a vibrant community.
However, for all of the positives, it has been difficult to overlook the gaping disparities that exist as it relates to school facilities. For anyone who has taken the time to walk through the halls of Lake Elmo Elementary knows the building is not serving the needs of the students.
This is not the only pressing issue currently facing our district. Issues of capacity, fiscal responsibility and equity persist throughout the district. Yet when called on for leadership, the current school board punts. Year after year, they seem less capable of implementing a plan to take our district forward. The current school board is determined to hold progress hostage to somehow right wrongs of the past.
I implore our community to consider a fresh start, new leadership that will bring equity and stability to the entire district.
My sincere hope this Election Day is to elect school board members that will work for the district as a whole - not pit one side against the other. We are on one side, we are for the kids.
Voting for Katie Hockert, Matt Onken, Annie Porbeni, Bev Petri and Alison Sherman is a vote for progress.
Emily Neese
Lake Elmo
