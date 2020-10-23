To the editor:
I was engaged in K-12 education well before I ever had children. I pursued a teaching degree, planned my whole life around my passion, and loved every bit of it. But then something changed. My firstborn, while academically successful, asked us to leave everything he and I both knew, to homeschool.
It was then that my real education began. My eyes have been opened wide to the many influences in public education and the overwhelming directives to “one size fits all” the
entire system.
The closing of three local schools was just a sampling of nation-wide “right sizing” efforts. Stillwater Area Schools had a very controversial superintendent who participated in some very controversial behavior. She’s thankfully gone now.
It isn’t going to be easy to clean up after her nor will it be cheap. Trust is always harder to build than it is to break.
Some opposed to her departure have stated that taxpayers without kids in the schools aren’t qualified nor welcomed into conversations/decisions regarding education in our area; that we should butt out and trust the employees to tell us what we want. I wholeheartedly disagree.
We still live here, amongst public school results and fund the majority of all programming, buildings, employees, and projects.
Without community trust and relationships, bonds and levies are doomed. Children pay the prices while administrative employees move on to more lucrative schemes.
We have four children and while none of them attend district schools, I have been actively involved in advocating for local control, parental rights, and freedom of choice in education and beyond.
I care an awful lot about our friends and family in the schools.
I pay attention to what our tax dollars are spent on.
I’m concerned about the current status and future of our community, state, and country. For those reasons, I’ll be voting for board candidates who are committed to representing local taxpayers, rather than Big Education. I’ll be voting for better governance to create better public schools: Brewington, Gilles, Beavers, Ptacek, and Stivland.
I encourage those who value freedom of thought to join me.
Sandi Hayner
Stillwater
