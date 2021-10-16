To the editor:
Stillwater Area Schools are failing students, yet they are expecting taxpayers to trust them with more money and claiming this will help fix the problems.
Since 2015, test scores have fallen in both math and reading at both the 3rd grade and high school levels; this after the taxpayers gave the district money through a levy in 2013 and a bond in 2015. The school board admitted that this money still won’t be enough and that cuts are inevitable. So, more money did not improve academic achievement then, why will it work this time?
In case you aren’t aware, the district will be coming back and discussing a bond on Nov. 5, immediately after the levy vote. Their current plan is to bring that to voters in Spring 2022. That is even more money they are asking for! Shouldn’t taxpayers be paying for success? As our district’s academic success continues to falter, we become less desirable for those looking for the best education for their students.
In 2019, Hispanic/Latino students only had a 38.8% math proficiency in High School. The story is even worse in elementary school where the same group had a 35.7% math proficiency. Overall, 3rd grade reading scores fell from 73.3% in 2015 to 58.0% in 2019 (before the pandemic) and now in 2021, scores are a miserable 51%. Local charter school, St. Croix Preparatory delivers much higher test scores with less money and has a waiting list a mile long?
St. Croix Prep will not receive a dime from either levy. So many parents have decided that Stillwater Area Public Schools cannot serve their students sufficiently and have left the district for a better education. I will be voting no to the district’s proposed levy renewal with increase and the technology levy. When does it ever stop and when is there enough money?
Maybe it is time to send a message that “schooling” needs to be brought back to basics, reading, writing, and math! Vote no to new taxes!
Vote no to lower academic standards! Vote no to both levy question on or before Nov 2.
Dawn Beavers
Stillwater
