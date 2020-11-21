To the editor:
The members of the Honor Guard of VFW Post 323 would like to thank the following American Legion Posts for their participation in our annual Veterans Day Salute in downtown Stillwater; Post 48 of Stillwater, Post 111 of Somerset and Post 491 of Bayport. We would also like to thank the Stillwater Police Department for traffic control.
A very special thanks goes out to Tom Syverson from Johnny’s TV for the sound system and to Deputy Mike Bonn of the Washington County Sheriffs Department performing Taps. The citizenry of Stillwater that were present make this Veterans Day Observance special every year.
We have been conducting this observance annually since 1949 in appreciation of all who have served our Great Nation in the Army, Navy, Marine Corp, Coast Guard and Air Force. It is the contribution of all of these veterans that afford us the Liberties we enjoy today.
Thank you for your Service.
Jim Wright, Quartermaster/Adjutant, Post 323 VFW
Oak Park Heights
