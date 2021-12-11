This letter was written in response to a letter published in the Nov. 26 Gazette “County should create vaccine mandates instead of incentives.”
To the editor:
The writer was concerned about county giving financial incentives to get COVID shots; which I agree with — government should not spend taxpayer dollars to coerce people into getting the jab. I disagree with the rest of his arguments, one states: “The vaccination is provided free.” False, we taxpayers are paying for the “free vaccines.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website says that federal government provides “vaccines” free of charge for 5-year-olds and up. We pay the bills for the Federal Government!
Pfizer anticipates making $36 billion from its vaccine this year –— not free! He argues the county should make vaccination a condition of employment. Medical freedom to choose whether or not to be vaccinated is absolutely essential to living in a free society. Everyone has a unique health history — and whether to get the jab is between you and your doctor. I had Transverse Myelitis as a teenager (paralyzed from waist down--hospitalized three weeks) and praise God had a miraculous 80% recovery.
My grandmother came down with Guillain-Barré Syndrome after receiving a flu shot. My doctor advises against me getting both COVID and flu shots. Does this mean I shouldn’t be allowed to be employed or have the same freedoms as those who are “vaccinated?” TM, GBS, Bell’s Palsy, Myocarditis and death are all reported adverse COVID shot reactions. Per CDC, 857,653 adverse “COVID vaccine” reactions were reported between Dec. 14, 2020, and Nov. 5, 2021, to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System. VAERS is a government funded system for reporting adverse reactions. Per VAERS report released on Nov. 19, 2021, 19,249 people have died from the COVID shot*.(https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=AGE&EVENTS=ON&VAX=COVID19&DIED=Yes.)
Additionally, natural immunity is being completely ignored, people are obsessed on whether others are “vaccinated” — even though it’s not a true vaccine in that you can still get the virus and spread it. Per Israeli study, natural immunity provides longer and stronger immunity (6-13 times better) than those “fully vaccinated.” (https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/312538).
A recent study in Ohio revealed that people with natural immunity receive little to no benefit from getting the jab. I’m thankful for my natural immunity (and my family’s) & we will not bow to medical tyranny! (https://www.israelnationalnews.com/news/310963).
Sarah G. Saldin
Stillwater
Editor’s note: *The VAERS reporting system is available for anyone to report any symptoms and all reports made to the system are unverified.
