Over a half million Minnesotans provide unpaid caregiver assistance to help older parents, spouses and other loved ones, according to AARP. Most of them do so while also juggling full and part time jobs. The need for caregiver assistance will only increase in the future as the over 65 population is the fastest-growing segment of the Washington County population.
The care they provide not only allows the loved ones to live in dignity, it saves the state and taxpayers millions by keeping them out of tax-payer funded nursing homes.
Unfortunately, AARP finds that only 13% of Minnesotans have access to paid family and medical leave, even though this benefit has been proven to also help the businesses by reducing turnover, boosting productivity and enhancing morale.
This year, Minnesota has the opportunity to join 11 other states and the District of Columbia in providing a 12-week partial income replacement benefit for ALL Minnesotans by passing the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, a program where everyone pays and everyone is eligible to benefit. Some legislators want to limit this benefit to only one family member, which is absurd. This is comparable to being ineligible for unemployment if your sibling is laid off! How would one decide which sibling would be solely responsible for an aging parent or which parent gets to be bedside for a terminal child?
I would ask you to contact your State Senators and Representatives to support the Paid Family and Medical Leave Act and oppose limiting the benefit to only one family member.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.