To the editor: I write today as a mental health therapist and a concerned member of this community who is in support of SF1116 and SF1117. These long-overdue gun violence prevention bills would require criminal background checks for firearms and allow law enforcement and family members to petition the court to prohibit people from owning a firearm if they pose a significant danger to themselves or others. Passing these bills will save lives.

Let me be clear: Gun violence prevention is suicide prevention. Every one of us in this community knows someone who struggles with their mental health, and may have loved ones who have died by suicide.

