To the editor: I write today as a mental health therapist and a concerned member of this community who is in support of SF1116 and SF1117. These long-overdue gun violence prevention bills would require criminal background checks for firearms and allow law enforcement and family members to petition the court to prohibit people from owning a firearm if they pose a significant danger to themselves or others. Passing these bills will save lives.
Let me be clear: Gun violence prevention is suicide prevention. Every one of us in this community knows someone who struggles with their mental health, and may have loved ones who have died by suicide.
The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) reports that over half of all suicides involve a gun. Veterans have an even higher rate of suicide death by firearm. According to the Veterans Administration, 12 veterans die every day by self-inflicted firearm violence.
According to Everytown, a suicide using a gun occurs in Minnesota every 25 hours. Gun deaths increased 23% in the state between 2011 and 2020. The Minn. Department of Health reports there were roughly 739 individuals who died by suicide in 2020. Sixty-six percent of those who died by suicide took their own lives with a firearm.
Responsible gun owners see these bills as a step forward, not a step backward. Republicans and Democrats alike want to see sensible reform in our community. I wish Senator Karin Housley felt the same, but, yet again, she is not in the fight to save lives. After countless deaths, we need to ask ourselves, what is the cost of inaction?
The statistics are painfully clear: The time is now for decisive action to prevent more needless deaths of our students, veterans, friends and family members.
