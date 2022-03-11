We failed to act. We, the United Nations, Europe, the United States, all the nations of the free world and could have prevented the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
We knew it was coming and we could have stopped it.
How? I believe Putin would not have launched his criminal and deadly invasion if there had been a multinational ground force positioned inside Ukraine.
Confronted by the armed forces from more than two dozen nations, I don’t think Russia would have crossed the border.
International sanctions will weaken the Russian economy, but sadly they will do nothing to prevent the ravages of Russia’s war on the innocents in Ukraine.
We are all inspired by the bravery and resolve of the Ukrainian people.
We are responding with humanitarian aid, prayers and some defensive weapons. But our efforts are too little, too late. We could have averted the catastrophe.
We could have prevented the horror, the deaths, the trauma.
“Peace through strength” is not just a campaign slogan.
Ukraine asked for help and would have welcomed our presence as a deterrent to Russian aggression. In addition to the multinational armies, the world could have placed a wide range of defensive weapons such as anti-aircraft, anti-tank and anti-missile systems. These actions would have prevented tragic deaths and the destruction of cities we are mournfully witnessing.
In 1990/1991, The United States cobbled together an international force in the Middle East after Iraq invaded Kuwait. The aim of Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm was to “preserve the sovereignty of nations.”
We established a strong line of defense to protect Saudi Arabia (and its oil) and then advanced to attack and defeat the Iraqi army. Why didn’t we do this in Europe in 2022 to defend and preserve the sovereignty of Ukraine. The world failed to act in common defense of Ukrainian life and liberty. Our guilt buttons should be pushed. We should feel collective outrage, shame and remorse and resolve to never, ever again choose only inaction, caution, sunflowers and our thoughts and prayers.
